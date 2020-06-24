President Trump’s insistence that he’s knowledgeable about all subjects (being a “very stable genius” ) is once again negated by his absolute ignorance of Black history.
Donald Trump’s claim that nobody has ever done “as much for Blacks “as himself is blatantly false. Trump omitted Lincoln’s achievement of the Emancipation Proclamation and the subsequent passage of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, saying Lincoln “did good” but “the end result was questionable.”
Similarly, Trump has certainly done nothing in comparison to Lyndon Johnson, who achieved passage of the Civil Rights Act (proclaimed by the Trump White House in 2019 as a “historic milestone”), the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act.
Grant sent troops to protect Black rights and lives from KKK attacks during Reconstruction.
Truman desegregated our armed forces.
And Eisenhower enforced the Supreme Court’s integration of schools.
Trump ridiculously claimed that his tweets “made Juneteenth famous” because “nobody has ever heard of it.”
Unbeknownst to Trump, it’s been celebrated for more than 100 years, and his White House puts out a Juneteenth commemorative statement every year.
Given Trump’s ignorance of and indifference toward Black history, he may be known as the modern-day president who has done the least for the Black community.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.