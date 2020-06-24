President Trump’s insistence that he’s knowledgeable about all subjects (being a “very stable genius” ) is once again negated by his absolute ignorance of Black history.

Donald Trump’s claim that nobody has ever done “as much for Blacks “as himself is blatantly false. Trump omitted Lincoln’s achievement of the Emancipation Proclamation and the subsequent passage of the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery, saying Lincoln “did good” but “the end result was questionable.”

Similarly, Trump has certainly done nothing in comparison to Lyndon Johnson, who achieved passage of the Civil Rights Act (proclaimed by the Trump White House in 2019 as a “historic milestone”), the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act.

Grant sent troops to protect Black rights and lives from KKK attacks during Reconstruction.

Truman desegregated our armed forces.

And Eisenhower enforced the Supreme Court’s integration of schools.

Trump ridiculously claimed that his tweets “made Juneteenth famous” because “nobody has ever heard of it.”

Unbeknownst to Trump, it’s been celebrated for more than 100 years, and his White House puts out a Juneteenth commemorative statement every year.

Given Trump’s ignorance of and indifference toward Black history, he may be known as the modern-day president who has done the least for the Black community.

Meredith Millard

Greensboro

