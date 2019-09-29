“How could anyone buy what Trump is selling?” asks a letter writer (Sept. 23).
One answer is immigration.
Previous presidents and candidates were and are diversity-is-our-greatest-strength types. Though it’s never challenged, many doubt that proposition.
Contemplate a single statistic: white public school enrollment — across time.
According to Pew Research, in 1997 white public school enrollment in the United States was 63.4%.
Pew projects that in three years by 2022 white enrollment will be 45.3%. Over that 25-year period, the decline averaged .724 percentage points each year.
In the 25 years before 1997, annual declines were similar. Whites were 81% of public school enrollment in 1972. Looking to the next 25 years, assuming the same annual declines, white public school enrollment will be 27% by 2047.
That assumes continuation of current legal immigration flows. Actual declines could be far steeper. Changing demography has nearly handed immigration-boosting Democrats one-party rule.
That’s too much change — too much diversity — too quickly.
Voters sensed it in 2016. They made Trump president.
Despite nearly 40 nationwide injunctions by federal judges and no help from Congress, Trump is slowing the flow.
Reason enough to re-elect him in 2020.
Tom Shuford
Lenoir
