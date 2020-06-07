The National Popular Vote, or NPV, Compact is a proposal that simply says that whoever gets the most votes becomes president.
A common objection is that, if we were to choose the president by popular vote, that outcome would always be decided by a few highly populated states.
The argument goes that six states (California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania) make up 41% of the U.S. population — and would nearly completely determine the outcome of any presidential election.
Let’s examine this claim. First, these six states do not all vote the same way. In 2016, three went for Trump and three for Clinton. Further, voters within states did not all vote alike. More than 9.1 million voters in California, New York and Illinois voted for Trump.
More than 11.3 million voters in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas voted for Clinton.
Altogether, more than 20.4 million votes in those six states were essentially ignored, resulting in exactly zero electoral votes. Similarly, in the other 44 states, millions more votes did not count.
It would be better to count all the votes in all of the states, rather than discarding tens of millions of votes.
Under the National Popular Vote, all votes would be counted.
Sharon Burkitt
Greensboro
