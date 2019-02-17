Regarding the cancellation of the comic strip “Non Sequitur”:
While I recognize your efforts to uphold community standards, I believe at least half of your readers agree with the statement that caused you to cancel the strip.
I didn’t even see it, so it wasn’t jumping off the page. Sorry, but our standards are not what they once were — thanks to our Liar-in-Chief and many of his supporters.
Most unfortunate, especially since the strip was almost the last thoughtful one you run. Oh well, there’s always my collection of “Pogo” from the 1950s.
Kenneth Sisk
Greensboro