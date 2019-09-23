I recently had the pleasure of taking my great nephew to see the new version of “The Lion King.”
The movie was even better than the original, although while watching I had a recurring thought.
Donald Trump is Scar and the Republican Party have become the group of hyenas.
We need a Mufasa to save us from ourselves.
Lynne Bailey
Greensboro
Were there jackals in the show so that the Democrats had a role?
