Scar
Disney

I recently had the pleasure of taking my great nephew to see the new version of “The Lion King.”

The movie was even better than the original, although while watching I had a recurring thought.

Donald Trump is Scar and the Republican Party have become the group of hyenas.

We need a Mufasa to save us from ourselves.

Lynne Bailey

Greensboro

