Nadler says committee vote on impeachment possible this week (copy)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, listens to ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., after the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Dec. 4.

 Alex Brandon/Associated Press

If you or I were to walk into a bank, pull out a gun and demand a bag of money, we’d still be guilty of armed robbery, even if we didn’t get to walk away with a single cent. The fact that we didn’t get what we came for doesn’t reduce the severity of the crime. No one is above the law, and no one gets to walk away from culpability by claiming that he failed to accomplish what he set out to do.

If President Trump walks away without impeachment — a minimal consequence, at best, after having committed multiple violations of his oath of office — then our laws and our Constitution will have lost all meaning, and our democracy is reduced to nothing more than just another in a long history of con jobs and “deals” by a shameless and unrepentant snake oil salesman.

Vicki Ryder

Durham

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments