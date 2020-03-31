Those arguing that the COVID-19 epidemic has been hyped or that the actions of the governor impose unacceptable costs on the economy don’t understand the technical meaning of exponential growth. In an epidemic, the growth rate of cases is exponential. On March 4, North Carolina had one case. On March 27, the number was 763 — 762 new cases in 23 days. (The total as of Tuesday was approaching 1,500).
So how many new cases will there be in another 23 days? A constant exponential growth rate means each case today will result in 762 new cases. The number of cases will be 762 x 762 = 580,644. Assume only 10% require hospitalization. That means 58,000 hospital cases. According to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, at this writing, the state has 7,184 empty beds. Hospitals will be strained to take any new patients for any reason.
Suppose 10% of those require intensive care — that’s 5,800. The state currently has 724 empty ICU beds. If growth continued at the same rate, after another 23 days the number of cases would be over 443 million. Fortunately, that’s impossible, but the challenge is clear. We have to slow that growth rate both to protect lives and to protect the economy.
John Neufeld
Greensboro
