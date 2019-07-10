As far as the immigration argument goes, it is good for both sides to admit that, if we were talking about 11 million white evangelicals, they would already be citizens and the U.S. would be calling for more. Also, if these were Arab Muslims, they would not be here and there would be two walls up to the south and one to the north, with flotillas protecting the coastlines. If the citizenship question would suppress white evangelicals, it would never be considered.
What MAGA really means is “Making America White Again” — and proud of it.
Stephen Bolmer
Greensboro