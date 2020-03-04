With the presidential election ahead, and all the debates and discussions, I was just wondering: If we put aside political differences, who would be an ideal candidate?
Ideally, that person should be an intelligent, articulate statesman or stateswoman, a person with compassion, integrity and common sense, who is a dignified and skilled diplomat, respected by the rest of the world. Dare I even hope, someone who would occasionally listen to the advice of experts?
Unfortunately, we have elected a person who seems to have none of these characteristics. I also believe that all candidates should be required to have a psychiatric examination as well as a medical one.
Nancy L. Poulos
Greensboro
