With the presidential election ahead, and all the debates and discussions, I was just wondering: If we put aside political differences, who would be an ideal candidate?

Ideally, that person should be an intelligent, articulate statesman or stateswoman, a person with compassion, integrity and common sense, who is a dignified and skilled diplomat, respected by the rest of the world. Dare I even hope, someone who would occasionally listen to the advice of experts?

Unfortunately, we have elected a person who seems to have none of these characteristics. I also believe that all candidates should be required to have a psychiatric examination as well as a medical one.

Nancy L. Poulos

Greensboro

