The international High Point Market, which brings in 75,000 to 80,000 attendees from all points of the globe into North Carolina’s Triad region, seems to have no intention of canceling the show due to the coronavirus.
I’m not sure if the president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority, Tom Conley, is naive or brazenly defying the odds of someone attending the market with COVID-19, but I do not believe the United States, North Carolina or the Triad (Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem) should be put at risk for an organization that is placing wealth over health. Could you please investigate this?
John Masters
Greensboro
im sure there are those who got very wealthy in the furniture industry but by and large its a paycheck for the large majority in the furniture industry and same for the other industries that rely on the success of the furniture industry for their paychecks. you must hate trump and furniture!
