Regarding the letter, “Cummings’ own words conveyed hate speech” (Aug. 19):
I also read the AP story entitled “Cummings: Stop hateful comments.” Its first paragraph quotes Cummings as saying: “Government officials must stop making ‘hateful, incendiary comments’ that only serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems, including mass shootings and white supremacy.:
I laughed out loud when I read the quote from Cummings because this is exactly what the government officials from the left side of the aisle have done to President Trump for the last two and a half years. I think their biggest fear is that he will be re-elected in 2020, which he will be.
They have given him hell and he just keeps right on with his agenda, fulfilling the promises he made during his campaign.
Don Stutts
Kernersville