So, Earth Day is over and now it’s back to every day again, except that now 1 million plant and animal species are on the verge of extinction, with humans not far behind.
What can we do? So much!
Get rid of these blasted plastic bags that are used everywhere. Don’t waste one bit of food. Drive seldom and slowly. And stop taking down the trees, please!
When I first came here 30 years ago, this was a very green city. Now it’s Greysboro, full of new apartments, shopping centers and roads, with cement everywhere.
Scientists have spoken the truth, but not everyone has wanted to hear it.
We are facing a crisis. As the book, “Justice on Earth” has noted: “The Earth does not belong to us. We belong to the Earth. Whatever befalls the Earth befalls the sons and daughters of the Earth.”
So, please, think and feel and know that we need to care for the Mother and each Other and celebrate Earth Day every day as our children and elders do already.
Gay Cheney
Browns Summit