John Hood’s cynicism (“Shelter-in-place isn’t sustainable,” April 5) is only exceeded by his disdain for the societal pursuit of the greater good.
The false equivalence of comparing COVID-19 containment measures with imposing a 25 mph speed limit, immigration policy or banning swimming pools is an insult to those on the front line fighting this battle.
No war is fought without the sacrifice of the front line troops and the citizens at home.
Yes, we live in a free society but we are not free from societal norms and obligations.
My question to Mr. Hood and all those that are as equally impatient with “shelter-in-place” is this: When the respiratory team comes to you about a loved one that needs a ventilator — but there aren’t any available — will you be comforted by your principles of how a free society works? I doubt it.
Howard S. Becker
Greensboro
