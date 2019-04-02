Where must it end? “It,” being our federal, central-planning government’s burgeoning expenditures in a vain attempt to eliminate all of our problems (self-inflicted or not).
We seem suddenly fearful that socialism may be on the horizon for American governance. It’s already here, folks, and has been for decades. Many seem to have forgotten (most never knew) how constitutionally limited the powers and responsibilities of the federal government are.
This was intentional, not to be “mean-spirited” or callous, but so government would be sustainable, for the benefit of the overwhelming majority of the general public. Our present trillions in indebtedness testify we’ve ignored the sage advice of our Founding Fathers. We have expanded the government’s responsibilities far beyond what was intended, is dictated in the Constitution and is sustainable.
Everyone has very deserving projects. Obviously, “the government” cannot indulge them all and remain solvent. Most charities, nonprofits, etc., should be supported by private donations, not with monies confiscated by the government from the general public without its permission.
Each individual should choose which charities to support.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro