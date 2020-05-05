Hurricanes are predictable. You see forecasts; you take cover. Now, another storm is brewing. But this one isn’t powered by high winds so much as by hot air.
Donald Trump is 100% predictable. He, Barr, Fox News and Senate suck-ups are poised to try to influence our hearts, minds, emotions and votes even though they all know that he’s failed to lead and marshal resources necessary to fight a pandemic.
Trump and friends are clamoring for economic and political war with China. They’re going to join hands and blame all our miseries on China. “They caused it. They did this intentionally. They want to bring us down. They, they, they ... ”
I don’t doubt that China is directly involved at some level. But they have nothing to do with Trump’s pathetic ineptness. The weapons he’ll use will be more trade and economic restrictions. He’s actually considering legal changes to permit us to sue China and demand financial compensation. That’s madness.
His plan is obvious: Use China to divert attention from our economy and his dishonest incompetence. He’ll stop at nothing to be reelected. An economic meltdown and thousands more deaths are no match for his thirst for power. The storm’s coming. Take cover.
Bill Shore
Greensboro
Gosh, nothing gets by a genius like you.
"I don’t doubt that China is directly involved at some level. "
" Whoo baby, this dude has it totally figured out!
I remember the Cold War term "useful idiot." The communist Chinese government would be proud of letters like this.
