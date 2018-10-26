At first, I thought the letter on Sunday’s opinion page (Oct. 21)submitted by Barbara Hege was intended to be sarcastic, but I concluded it is scary!
It should be frightening to every American that any of our citizens believe Democrats are planning to “loot and burn, all because they can’t have their way” and that someone would endorse the National Guard, SWAT teams “and whatever else works” to stop them.
Our nation’s political situation becomes more toxic and potentially deadly when news sources or people spread lies and stoke fear of made-up threats like these. Peaceful protests will continue to happen as long as we can have honest elections and choose those who govern us and our First Amendment stands.
Our differences might be less stark if conspiracy theories and truly fake news weren’t used as a primary (or only) source of information.
Kathy Jarvis
Greensboro