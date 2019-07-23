House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a problem in the form of four radical, anti-Semitic and anti-law first-term congresswomen who have grown overly fond of the spotlight (except when confronted with questions they don’t want to answer, of course, such as “Why did you not condemn the domestic terrorist organization’s (“Antifas”) attack on an ICE compound?”)
This “Squad” has revealed the face of the new Democratic Party by openly advocating for the elimination of ICE, while promoting their radical environmental agenda, their identity politics and their socialist dreams. They have done the country a great service by exposing the real agenda of the new Democrats, including Madame Speaker who, up until now, has been the master of maintaining the façade that portrays the Democratic Party as the “voice of working people.”
She has been rendered more or less impotent as the media chase these women, hoping for more updates on their official “victim of white male dominance” status.
John Parson
Stokesdale