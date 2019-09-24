Destructive Democrats now add blacklisting to their attacks on political opponents. No rational creature can believe blacklisting, censorship, harassment, manufactured legal investigations, lawlessness on campuses and the invasion of our southern border will lead to anything but chaos, violence and more division.
San Francisco now declares an organization whose sole purpose is protecting the Second Amendment a “terrorist group” while supporting illegal immigration and Black Lives Matter. They have fractured their gourd, flipped a lid, fried a circuit, come unhinged, or simply fallen over the edge into insanity.
They have destroyed beautiful, lawful cities with liberal policies, turning them into filthy, rat-infested streets. Liberal colleges have produced indoctrinated students incapable of self-sufficiency in the real world. Most disturbing are the threats and violence against fellow citizens because of their political views.
Voters now have a clear choice regardless of the “promises” of all Democratic candidates: 1) socialism, poverty and tyranny or (2) allegiance to the Constitution, respect for the rule of law and freedom. Think!
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
