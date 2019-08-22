There are two momentous events in recent American history that are causally linked to everything racially and otherwise divisive happening in our country — from political talk turning from polite to profane, to racial tensions turning from dormant to deadly.
The first of these “causative” events was the election of Barack Obama. The second event was the election of Donald Trump. My new “badge/bumper-sticker” explains the tie-in. We’ve always had our share of roaches in America. Examples: legalized slavery, lynchings, Japanese American internment camps, racial segregation, white supremacy.
But we somehow managed to keep these “roaches” under control — at the bottom of our cultural garbage pits. When the Kennedys were so briefly at the helm, we saw fewer of the roaches because the bug spray was coming on strong from our nation’s capital under their leadership.
Remember, I’m your “independent” friend. I’ve always voted for the candidate and said to h--- with his party. Parties keep us divided. Independent thinking keeps us united.
Here’s the button I’m wearing on my lapel and bumper until the man at the helm of our ship-of-state is history:
“When Obama was elected, the roaches crawled out from America’s garbage pit. When Trump was elected, they started to dance. But when we toss him out in 2020 they’ll quit.”
Robert Schoch
High Point