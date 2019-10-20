20180627g_nws_shooting_community (copy)

Gerald Roberts speaks at a 2018 meeting of an anti-violence group in Greensboro. 

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Regarding the article on Oct. 17 (“City Council approves $500K for Cure Violence program”):

I think the biggest problem is parenting — or lack thereof — not government programs.

M.W. Dunnington

Greensboro

