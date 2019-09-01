Let’s come together and pass updated, commonsense gun laws. After each mass shooting, we ask, “Why did they do it?” And we get nowhere.
We should ask how was it done. How were so many killed? How was the weapon bought? Combat-grade, semi-automatic assault weapons kill more people faster than a handgun or a hunting rifle. Gun and ammunition purchases without background checks open the door for criminals and crazies.
Let’s strengthen and update our laws. We’ve done this for car ownership. If you own a car; you follow the rules of the road, drive sober, renew your license and purchase insurance. Yes, some people don’t follow the laws, so cars kill. But if we didn’t have regulations, car-related deaths would be far greater. And there’s been no “slippery slope.” If we ignore or circumvent these laws, our cars are not confiscated. We are fined or lose our licenses, rarely permanently.
If people — not the politicians or lobbyists, who have a financial interest — sat down and talked, we could create laws acceptable to both sides. And these laws could dramatically curtail loss of life. So what, or who, is really stopping us?
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro
