There was a recent article regarding coyotes killing domestic cats in Charlotte.
There is a very easy solution to this problem: Do not put your domestic cats outdoors.
Ever hear the saying, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander”?
The coyotes are killing the cats for survival, the domestic cats are killing birds, chipmunks and squirrels for sport. They do not need food because they are being feed by their owners.
Domestic cats do not belong outdoors. Have you ever seen an outdoor cat crouching down as low as possible in the bushes or tall grass while getting ready to pounce on an unsuspecting bird or chipmunk?
I have too many times and it is disgusting, to say the least — especially because it is for sport, not survival.
The coyotes, as well as foxes, are being driven out of their natural habitats because of new construction. What does one expect them to do?
It is more likely that the cats are killing more wildlife than the coyotes are killing cats.
Bob Slone
Jamestown
