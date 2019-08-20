Greensboro has gone from bad to worse with its recycling program.
First, the city eliminated glass recycling, and then, because of community blowback, managed to place six containers around the city. Six — for a population of 287,000!
Now they have, without any notification, removed every one of our drop-off locations for mixed recycling.
Please, let’s have drop-off locations restored in Greensboro! There are many other communities that have drop-off locations and they manage to solve the problem of contamination because of the rules not being followed. Why can’t we?
Would somebody in the city please do some research to see what other cities are doing and emulate them? We should be going forward in taking care of our environment, not backward!
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro