I believe it is important for us to remember our church history in these days of impeachment. In 1775, after the battles of Lexington and Concord, Presbyterians in Mecklenburg County gathered at the Charlotte courthouse in May to issue the Mecklenburg Declaration, proclaiming independence from Britain. The only active clergyman to sign the Declaration of Independence in 1776 was a Presbyterian who taught at Princeton, John Witherspoon.
James Madison, often referred to as “the architect of the Constitution,” was a student under John Witherspoon at Princeton. King George III referred to the American Revolution as a Presbyterian revolt.
All of this was due to the history of the connection between the Presbyterian form of church government and the evolution of our representative democracy and Constitution. The idea of a representative democracy, safeguarded by checks and balances, based on three separate and equal branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial — was created to prevent too much power from being placed in the hands of one person. It was with a clear-eyed realism, seeing the reality of evil in the world, that our Founders saw the danger of that. Therefore, they saw that no one was above the law, but rather that the law stood above everyone. The extent to which this system works depends on the people being willing to seek, see and speak the truth. “Know the truth and the truth shall set you free” (John 8:32). I believe that nothing less than our freedom is at stake, if we no longer have a system of government that provides checks and balances on power that would otherwise go unchecked.
Frank Dew
Greensboro
The writer is a peace and justice advocate, Salem Presbytery.
