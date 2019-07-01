The U.S. Constitution’s mentions of a national census aren’t restricted to one clause and use archaic and obtuse terms.
Not surprisingly, some reactionaries, hampered by prejudices or ignorance, parrot the canard that the census allots congressional representation only for legal citizens and voters.
The initial constitutional mention requires an “enumeration” according to the states’ respective numbers.
There’s no restriction concerning citizenship or legal status except for people held in servitude.
Later, a specification was added: “Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, COUNTING THE WHOLE NUMBER OF PERSONS IN EACH STATE, excluding Indians not taxed.”
Persons. Not citizens; not voters.
During the 20th century, America’s First Peoples were included.
So, the reactionary canard is as lyingly stupid as “left-wing voter fraud and underhanded plans to grant illegal immigrants the right to vote” is versus actual Republican voter fraud and efforts to deny citizens’ voting rights.
What many Americans once considered “good and functional,” was even then morally reprehensible, like genocide and slavery.
Some Americans forget that our wiser Founders considered a person’s comportment, deeds and accomplishments more a mark of good citizenship than claims of faith, wealth or ancestry.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro