President Trump recently blamed Barack Obama for the country’s poor response to the pandemic that has hit the country.
Now the “truth’’ is out about why the country was not prepared: Trump eliminated the unit, whose job was to keep track of such problems so the country would be ready to respond. In 2018, he said having the unit in place wasn’t necessary.
How many more horrible decisions are we going to let him make, and then place blame on others?
Trump has to go!
Gregory Waynick
Greensboro
