Tom Imbus (letter, March 20) suggested that anyone who criticizes Trump is a “Trump hater,” and that we all need to “take a pause.”
He said that we are all learning as we go with this virus.
Unfortunately, this crisis magnifies the chilling consequences when Trump lies, hires only supporters, refuses expert advice, attacks every perceived enemy, and acts exclusively for his own political benefit.
Trump shut down the White House’s pandemic response unit and repeatedly recommended decreasing funding for the CDC.
He wasted precious time screaming “HOAX” and passed on existing tests when we could have hit the ground running with testing and building up essential health care equipment, supplies and infrastructure.
He continuously spewed incorrect information and pressured his administration to classify and hide information that might make him look bad.
Finally, he actually said, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” rating his pandemic response as a 10 out of 10.
He will always put himself first. The buck never stops with him.
So forgive me if I don’t gaze into the sunset and sing “Kumbaya” with Trump sycophants, but I’m busy trying to keep my son alive.
Claire Stone
Stoneville
