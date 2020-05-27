Romaine Worster’s opinion piece of May 24 (“No one ever died from missing a performance of ‘Hamilton’ ”) casts the arts in one broad sweep into the political arena — where they do not reside.

That’s not to say that some art is political — think Goya, for one. Per the Americans for the Arts — by industry, arts and recreation and education rank No. 2 and No. 3 in reporting large negative effects from the COVID-19 virus.

Worster decries $250 million being included in the CARES Act. As she says, the amount may not be troubling — but nonprofit arts organizations nationwide have lost $5.5 billion in the last few months.

Moreover, their contributions to the economy cannot be belittled. In Guilford County alone, nonprofit art organizations supported 5.963 FTE jobs and generated $16 million in local and stage government revenues.

But their even greater contribution now is to the hope, inspiration, consolation and spur to creativity that they provide at a time when those are more needed than ever.

Nancy Doll

Greensboro

The writer is director of UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum.

