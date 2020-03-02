The League of Women Voters was founded 100 years ago to help women newly enfranchised by the ratification of the 19th Amendment to cast their ballots.
Since 1920 the League has helped millions of citizens find their way to the polls to exercise their right to vote — a right that we believe is fundamental to a free society.
The recent efforts to register local high school students who are eligible to vote in this year’s primaries and general election in the fall have helped advance this goal.
Registration was conducted in a strictly nonpartisan way. Backed by North Carolina legislation, eligible students participated in an effort that included both registration and civic information about the process of voting and its importance.
In addition, Guilford County Schools supported field trips to Early Voting sites so that students could participate in local, state and national primaries. Students were required to have parental permission to participate.
The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is very proud to partner with Guilford County Schools and the highly respected nonpartisan organization, YouCanVote.org, in this effort.
We commend the GCS superintendent, Dr. Sharon Contreras, for her efforts to enable young people to participate in this living civics lesson.
Ann Shaw
Vicki White-Lawrence
The writers are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.
