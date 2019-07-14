Kudos to the city of Greensboro and Assistant City Manager Steve Drew for moving the city toward LEEDS (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Standards) comprehensive sustainability. If anyone still doubts the reality of climate change, read “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells.
The climate crisis is here, now. We are beyond foolish to imagine it’s coming in the future, pertains only to polar bears, or that wealth can save us. Wallace-Wells directs our attention to the documented viral increase in destructive flooding, storms, wildfires and heat (“the ever-worsening fringe of climate events”); concurrent declines in potable water, agricultural productivity and air quality; and the climate-driven migration that disproportionately impacts the poor.
It’s time to ignore doubters and fossil-fuel defenders and do what must be done for humankind to survive. “Never in the Earth’s entire recorded history has there been anything like warming at this speed.”
Wallace-Wells remains optimistic that we can make the shifts necessary to defer the crisis, but time grows short. The solutions lie within the purview of public policies that change our habits, economies, industries and agriculture.
Personal actions matter. But our best response is to elect leaders who respect the science, comprehend the urgency, and commit to working with other governments to make dramatic changes.
Melanie Rodenbough
Greensboro