We want to thank and recognize the Professional Firefighters Association of Greensboro Local 947 for their continued support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and its commitment to MDA’s annual “Fill the Boot” fundraising campaign. The funds raised will help transform the lives of local kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
We were thrilled to work with these firefighters. Donations to Fill the Boot help provide funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility. The partnership between firefighters and MDA began in 1954 with the first Fill the Boot and their unwavering commitment to MDA has remained strong to this day.
As MDA’s largest national partner, firefighters across the country have raised more than $650 million for MDA to date. Over the past five years, MDA has experienced some unprecedented progress toward new treatments with the accelerated research that has been made possible by dedicated and passionate firefighters throughout the country.
Lisa Swicegood
Charlotte
The writer is director of Firefighter Partnerships for MDA Greater Carolinas.
