ArtsGreensboro (ArtsG) is grateful to be a recipient of a grant awarded by the Virus Relief Task Force, co-led by the United Way, city of Greensboro, and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. The funds will be used to directly support artists in our community who have lost income due to canceled performances that have had a catastrophic impact on their ability to make a living.
More than 100 local artists have applied to the Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund, with 79 artists receiving funds, from $25 to $250. Applications are reviewed weekly, with distributions made each Friday.
Greensboro is home to an amazing and diverse community of talented artists. From poets to musicians to dancers to muralists, they are what makes Greensboro the place for the arts. As board chair of ArtsG, I am humbled by the generosity of our city and its citizens who have shown incredible support for our creative community through the Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund. The arts bring our community together and offer encouragement, beauty and enlightenment. On behalf of ArtsG, thank you for your support and friendship. We are stronger together!
Jill White
Greensboro
