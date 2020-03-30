We owe a debt of gratitude to the News & Record and other newspapers for continuing to publish and keep us informed in these times. I can’t imagine the atmosphere in the newsroom, virtual or otherwise.
Newspaper ad revenue and layoffs haven’t been pretty for some time now, and in the midst of current events you’re surely running very thin. Our family will continue to patronize newspapers and other quality journalism. If we don’t, and we lose it, society will suffer.
Don Freedman
Greensboro
well so there's the one person in the area who sees it as "quality journalism".... we subscribe for other reasons certainly not a one of them is journalism quality or not....its a cheap subscription and pays for itself with the coupons....there's dilbert every morning with my coffee... and local sports... the thursday local entertainment insert usually is worthwhile (although they fired john batchelor a huge mistake)... crossword puzzle and the jumble... but mostly it cleans windows amazingly with windex and drains the grease from bacon. yes, i would miss the local news and fishwrap!
