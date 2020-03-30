We owe a debt of gratitude to the News & Record and other newspapers for continuing to publish and keep us informed in these times. I can’t imagine the atmosphere in the newsroom, virtual or otherwise.

Newspaper ad revenue and layoffs haven’t been pretty for some time now, and in the midst of current events you’re surely running very thin. Our family will continue to patronize newspapers and other quality journalism. If we don’t, and we lose it, society will suffer.

Don Freedman

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments