I would like to commend you for your excellent Fourth of July editorial.
The Fourth of July is essential to the American Story of Promise, along with the apt quote from Hamilton.
At a time of great distress and pessimism on several fronts, we all need your uplifting reminders that ours is a very great country, founded by wise, if imperfect, men on principles that were unique in history. They must have known the old saying that applies to so many circumstances: “The perfect is the enemy of the good.”
As the nation strives to improve — to aim for perfection — we tend to take our freedom for granted, and how costly was its purchase. We forget that such freedom is nowhere to be found in North Korea, China, Cuba and numerous other places.
Your editorial reminds us that every person fortunate enough to live in the USA has much to be grateful for. I, for one, needed your encouraging words, “Our nation’s best days are ahead.”
I hope and pray that your optimism will be fulfilled.
Barbara Baillet Moran
Greensboro
