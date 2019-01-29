I would just like to take a moment and recognize the local community for being so giving and caring for the federal employees during the partial shutdown.
I have been overwhelmed at the generosity of complete strangers in the face of a challenging situation. There are way too many people and groups to list here, but I would like to publicly thank them for the help, and the good will over the last month. Thank you is simply not enough to say, but sadly I think it will be the best that I can do.
I hope that at some point, I can pay forward this kindness to others in need.
West Cooper
Greensboro