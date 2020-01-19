I was thrilled when Democrats impeached Trump. They convinced me that every second he was in office posed a threat to democracy and national security. I was glad they decided to forego the laws and rules for speed’s sake.
But I don’t understand the delay to wait until after vacation and holidays. Hope they enjoyed them, because I’m a total wreck, thinking of all the doom and gloom that could happen in the lost time.
I hope they can pass a bill to require Trump to wear a bodycam. And I think the idea of letting Nancy Pelosi decide how the Senate is run and of revoking Trump’s executive privilege is a brilliant idea. Glad they don’t let the Constitution get in the way. They can always come back later and swear to uphold it.
Finally, since Pelosi is filled with nothing but love, I hope Trump will extend a olive branch to the Democratic leader and add her to his team.
He can have a luncheon in her honor and appoint her to a lifetime position as the Ambassador of Love .
David Burke
Greensboro
