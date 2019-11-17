I am so happy Hillary Clinton was not elected president. Just think how our government would operate.
I should think that such a person would do all she could to subvert the Constitution, obstruct justice and deceive the American people, while being opaque in all matters.
I’m positive Hillary would have carried out President Obama’s policy of separating families seeking refuge at our border.
Children would have been caged, denied basic human needs and died during a false state of emergency created by the Oval Office.
She would have fired all credible advisers and surrounded herself with toadies who cared little about governance and/or national security matters.
There would have been so many criminal and political investigations that no legislation could have been passed.
North Korea and Russia would have made significant strides in their nuclear arms capabilities and worldwide power as our previous allies laughed openly at America’s childish behavior.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Boy, you got that right, John. What's more, we wouldn't have approximately 12 feet of effective border wall that cost us $20 billion, we wouldn't have a beautiful skyrocketing budget deficit, we wouldn't have farmers making the wise choice to get out of farming via bankruptcy, the godsend of cratering manufacturing jobs, hate crimes doubling so that our courts have something to do … gosh, imagine if we had a polished and accomplished stateswoman who made the massive blunder of treating allies with respect and not having the big intellect to genuflect to dictators? Most of all, let's face it, she didn't have the divine mandate by god to serve as president. Thank goodness for the electoral college, russian interference and the 33% of the electorate who thought The Apprentice was real. We sure dodged a bullet.
Same old whiner as usual. Not to worry, Schiff is your savior! He will take care of everything and maybe the Hildabeest will prevail.......
