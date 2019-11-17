I am so happy Hillary Clinton was not elected president. Just think how our government would operate.

I should think that such a person would do all she could to subvert the Constitution, obstruct justice and deceive the American people, while being opaque in all matters.

I’m positive Hillary would have carried out President Obama’s policy of separating families seeking refuge at our border.

Children would have been caged, denied basic human needs and died during a false state of emergency created by the Oval Office.

She would have fired all credible advisers and surrounded herself with toadies who cared little about governance and/or national security matters.

There would have been so many criminal and political investigations that no legislation could have been passed.

North Korea and Russia would have made significant strides in their nuclear arms capabilities and worldwide power as our previous allies laughed openly at America’s childish behavior.

John Dickey

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments