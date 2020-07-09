In answer to Kevin Reilly’s letter (“Sheriff shirks duties and oversteps bounds,” June 30):

Since when did Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson become the sole arbiter of what laws will be enforced ?

Answer: The same time when Danny Rogers (Guilford County) and Garry McFadden (Mecklenburg County) decided that they would not enforce immigration laws.

Funny how that works.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

