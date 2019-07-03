Readers who care about effective government might find a need to “pierce the veil “ covering up N.C. House Rep. Cecil Brockman’s vote in favor of an ill-conceived state budget.
Especially because he cast his vote just days before the budget got a thumbs down and a veto from Gov. Cooper.
Rep. Brockman’s vote looks to have been won with familiar tactics from the majority party. In defending his vote, Rep. Brockman revealed that he voted for the budget because it included pieces of pork barrel pie for the district he represents.
In the budget: funding for a worthwhile Coltrane music festival, small raises for some state employees and other High Point projects.
All good, except that the budget left out full funding for schools and Medicaid expansion. These are vital for our future and the county’s economy.
Translated, Rep. Brockman appears to have turned a blind eye to health care and education, two pressing needs, in a trade for budget items with a narrow range of benefits.
If upheld, Gov. Cooper’s wise veto will put negotiations back on track, giving Rep. Brockman a real opportunity to contribute to a stronger North Carolina.
Contact Rep. Brockman. Urge him to support the governor’s veto.
Robin Lane
Greensboro