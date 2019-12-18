I thought newspapers were supposed to tell both sides. I guess not.
This paper is just as liberal and biased as CNN news.
I used to love reading the news but since the election every article or opinion is negative for the other side, i.e., Republicans. I cannot in good conscience continue subscribing if this continues. I know some people disagree with me but please, the media really have a duty to print both sides. I don’t care what you negative people think, our president is doing a great job for us, the people, but you can’t see it for all the hatred and jealousy.
I’m sorry y’all lost, but I had to bear it in the Clinton and Obama years. I didn’t go around calling them names, etc.
Please get both sides. If not, goodbye.
Sheilah Hundley
Stoneville
Like many other papers, objectivity went out the window when Trump won the election
News became partisan after the demise of the Fairness Doctrine during Ronald Reagan, and the creation of Fox News and AM Radio talk show hosts. Nobody except those who are rabid partisans enjoy the present news landscape. Professional journalists are underpaid participants in a surreal world where truth and misdirection are in constant conflict.
If you want newspapers to look like the old days, call your Senator and ask for a return of the Fairness Doctrine. We have a duty to support a free and fair press all around.
