Congress pushes ahead on Trump impeachment with nation split (copy)

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 2.

 Alex Brandon

I thought newspapers were supposed to tell both sides. I guess not.

This paper is just as liberal and biased as CNN news.

I used to love reading the news but since the election every article or opinion is negative for the other side, i.e., Republicans. I cannot in good conscience continue subscribing if this continues. I know some people disagree with me but please, the media really have a duty to print both sides. I don’t care what you negative people think, our president is doing a great job for us, the people, but you can’t see it for all the hatred and jealousy.

I’m sorry y’all lost, but I had to bear it in the Clinton and Obama years. I didn’t go around calling them names, etc.

Please get both sides. If not, goodbye.

Sheilah Hundley

Stoneville

