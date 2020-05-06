This is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and if ever teachers should be appreciated, it is this spring.

During this pandemic, our teachers have continued their commitment to educating our children, but not in their traditional classrooms, as our children are now “sheltering in place” in their homes. Rather, the teaching is via virtual instruction.

The teachers’ workday has changed from happy personal live interactions with their students to seeing the children on a screen, managing the class interactions via “mute buttons” and teaching through a camera and microphone on technological devices.

Our teachers were stressed before the pandemic as they were doing their important work without the resources needed.

Now, in today’s situation, the stress is greater. But our teachers continue to demonstrate their commitment to our children. Let us increase our support of our teachers for their important education of our children.

Thank our teachers!

Margaret Arbuckle

Greensboro

