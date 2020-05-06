This is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and if ever teachers should be appreciated, it is this spring.
During this pandemic, our teachers have continued their commitment to educating our children, but not in their traditional classrooms, as our children are now “sheltering in place” in their homes. Rather, the teaching is via virtual instruction.
The teachers’ workday has changed from happy personal live interactions with their students to seeing the children on a screen, managing the class interactions via “mute buttons” and teaching through a camera and microphone on technological devices.
Our teachers were stressed before the pandemic as they were doing their important work without the resources needed.
Now, in today’s situation, the stress is greater. But our teachers continue to demonstrate their commitment to our children. Let us increase our support of our teachers for their important education of our children.
Thank our teachers!
Margaret Arbuckle
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.