Thank you, Mark Gibb, for your column on this past Sunday (March 3) entitled, “Why no respect for our teachers?”
As a retired elementary teacher, the comment regarding data-driven instruction (corporate quality guru W. Edward Deming: “Management by results is like driving a car by looking in the rear view-mirror.”) resonated with me.
We are all too familiar with the practice of “looking back” and grading schools and educators and students by standardized test scores.
Thank you for your comments on treating teachers like the professionals that they are — by trusting their ability to assess the educational needs of their students, and by providing academic material that meets these needs, and very importantly, reducing class size so every student can have that very important individual time with the teacher.
Teachers put in long hours after the school day, planning innovative and exciting activities for their students, for a comparatively low salary.
Teachers teach because they love it, not to make a fortune, but a reasonable wage would keep more of us in the profession.
Thank you for your column and your support. Readers, check your Sunday paper for this excellent piece.
Hilda Courter
Greensboro