An open letter to my grandson’s special education teacher, Mrs. Matich, at Western Guilford High School:
On June 7, my grandson walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma with honors. You were there to help him overcome his fear of being in front of a crowd.
Very few in the audience knew what an accomplishment that was, just his family, you and some school administrators. You were key to his success.
My family and I want to publicly acknowledge what a wonderful teacher you were in a field where more extensive teacher training is needed.
My grandson said he wanted to walk to receive his diploma and, since he rarely expresses such a wish, my daughter was determined to make it happen.
Now he says he wants to go to college despite the obstacles in his path. But now he knows he can overcome. Our eternal gratitude to you.
Wanda Pruett
Charlottesville, Va.