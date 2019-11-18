Regarding the recent incident in which a conservative N.C. State student was sprayed with paint: Please share with all N.C. State officials, from the chancellor on down, that there are folks out here in these United States of America who don’t think that political correctness is necessarily always the first consideration. The university environment is (was) a place to “learn things” and there might be more than one point of view on a given issue.
We are so fortunate to live in the greatest country the world has ever known and this was not achieved by groupthink prompted by those who are tasked to teach our children and young adults. The inculcation that these young, unsophisticated minds are subjected to is deplorable. They should be taught to think, not how they should think.
My disappointment when observing supposedly educated recent graduates is too frequent. There are things that matter and things that matter less, and they cannot discern the difference. That is absolutely your fault. College is not a place to learn a particular ideology, but a place to learn to choose such after applying discernment. No one has to agree with me to be my friend. Think about that.
Sent with the respect some of you do not deserve,
Rich Carrera
Greensboro
