In response to Paula McAvoy’s column on using the impeachment debacle as a civics lesson in our classrooms (Dec. 8), I offer the following: Shared values, priorities and love of country united us as Americans until liberals took over colleges and most public schools.
National values of freedom, rule of law, small government, the right to succeed or fail, freedom of religion, free speech and the rest of the Bill of Rights have become partisan values of the right only.
Values of the left shifted to “social justice,” socialism, censorship, everyone gets a trophy, hate the “evil” rich and government takeover of everything.
How government works should be taught in civics classes, along with the right to vote; however, the presentation should be factual and process-oriented rather than about social justice, political protests and social engineering.
That’s where parents become concerned because left-wing values and opinions are the opposite of what our country has been for more than 200 years. That’s the great political divide that must be left to parents and churches to address while schools focus on factual civics, math, factual history, English, etc.
Schools must teach — not indoctrinate.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
Tell both sides of story or I’m done with you
I thought newspapers were supposed to tell both sides. I guess not.
This paper is just as liberal and biased as CNN news.
I used to love reading the news but since the election every article or opinion is negative for the other side, i.e., Republicans. I cannot in good conscience continue subscribing if this continues. I know some people disagree with me but please, the media really have a duty to print both sides. I don’t care what you negative people think, our president is doing a great job for us, the people, but you can’t see it for all the hatred and jealousy.
I’m sorry y’all lost, but I had to bear it in the Clinton and Obama years. I didn’t go around calling them names, etc.
Please get both sides. If not, goodbye.
Sheilah Hundley
Stoneville
His experience sets Davis apart for House
Bruce Davis is running for elected office in the 6th U.S. Congressional District.
Davis is former chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, a decorated, retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant and, as president of Kid Appeal Learning Center Inc., he is a local business owner. He is an experienced public servant who has provided civic leadership beneficial to citizens in the 6th District. He possesses many of the qualities our country and the Piedmont Triad need in our civic and political leaders.
Davis’ civic involvement is extensive, incluing serving as a board member of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, chairman of the Carl Chavis YMCA, High Point Market Board of Directors and War Memorial Foundation — as well as a founding member of the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.
We hope you will join in our grass-roots effort to support Davis’ campaign in the March 9 Democratic primary.
We deserve a congressman who has a demonstrated track record of success in supporting our kitchen table issues. Let’s send Bruce Davis to Washington.
Carolyn Mack
Greensboro
Open-and-shut case
Foreman: “Your honor, we find the defendant not guilty on all charges.”
Judge: “Can you at least wait until I start the trial?”
Dan Flak
Greensboro
Election letters
The News & Record welcomes letters related to the Nov. 3 election. Here are the criteria:
Brevity: Our firm limit is 200 words.
Substance: The candidate’s most relevant qualifications for the job and stances on the issues are more interesting and useful to readers than recitations of his or her resume.
Criticism: Opinions about a candidate’s fitness or unfitness are welcome; allegations of misconduct are not. To raise that kind of issue, call the news department at 336-373-7120.
Finally, letter-writing campaigns are unacceptable. Each letter should be based on the writer’s own thoughts and initiative.
Deadline: Noon on Oct. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.