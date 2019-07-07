Military hardware at Lincoln Memorial for Trump's big July 4 (copy)

An Army soldier hops out of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle after moving it into place by the Lincoln Memorial on July 3 in Washington, ahead of planned Fourth of July festivities with President Donald Trump. 

 Jacquelyn Martin

President Trump’s ludicrous Fourth of July celebration was a “Celebrity Apprentice” event for him that the taxpayers got to pay for.

We all know he wants to be Putin, but seriously, tanks?

I don’t want my money going towards his ego. I’d rather celebrate my country’s birthday by putting that money into our National Park Service, as a gift to us all.

Or we could use the money to feed the 1 in 5 children in this country who don’t have enough to eat.

Or maybe get extra hygiene supplies for people who have risked their lives for a chance to live in our country.

That’s a birthday for our country that would make me proud.

Catherine Bush

Greensboro

