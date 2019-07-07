President Trump’s ludicrous Fourth of July celebration was a “Celebrity Apprentice” event for him that the taxpayers got to pay for.
We all know he wants to be Putin, but seriously, tanks?
I don’t want my money going towards his ego. I’d rather celebrate my country’s birthday by putting that money into our National Park Service, as a gift to us all.
Or we could use the money to feed the 1 in 5 children in this country who don’t have enough to eat.
Or maybe get extra hygiene supplies for people who have risked their lives for a chance to live in our country.
That’s a birthday for our country that would make me proud.
Catherine Bush
Greensboro