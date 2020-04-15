“File your taxes on a postcard” is but another government talking point and deception.

If you have nothing and are required to file a tax return, one postcard may work. For middle-class Americans who have worked a lifetime to provide for themselves in retirement, “tax reform” is a joke.

My husband, an accountant, just completed our 2019 tax return and insisted that most Americans with any investments would be unable to follow the maze on their own.

Because of a measly $475 of interest from a “specified private interest activity bond,” he was forced to complete three different schedules to report a $0 alternative minimum tax obligation.

This only proves that Big Government is incapable of doing anything simple or logical with no smoke and mirrors.

The top 10% of earners already pay 70% of the taxes while 50% pay just 3%.

This is called fair by a bloated, self-serving federal government held hostage to “social justice” Democrat socialists.

With a national debt in the trillions, widening the tax base will become mandatory.

The time is now for real tax reform — moving to a consumption tax or 15% flat tax for everything over $30,000 — no exemptions.

That would be praiseworthy!

Janice Wangard

Ruffin

