Why are we not surprised that the May 22 front page of the News & Record contained articles about 1) the opening of the new (not going to cost taxpayers anything) Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and 2) the raising of property taxes in Greensboro? Does anyone (except the City Council) really believe these two articles are not related?
I don’t resent having a performing arts center. I do resent the “bait-and-switch” tactic by the council — especially the new members who signed on to this as soon as they were installed. Promises made at the beginning of this debacle were that this structure would be built with user fees, hotel taxes and private money. Unfortunately, this did not happen regardless how much the council tries to obfuscate by saying the money doesn’t come from property taxes. Come on! Give the public a little credit. Just because we don’t live “downtown,” doesn’t mean we can’t understand how financing works.
Judith Royal
Greensboro
