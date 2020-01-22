Like any American president, Donald Trump will give himself and his party credit when an agreement is made with China to end the trade war. It’s what politicians do.

But what effect will an end to the tariffs have on working-class American consumers?

What effect will an end to the tariffs have on retail prices, which have gone up ?

Sure, the stock markets are at all-time highs. And why wouldn’t they be when corporations have nothing to look forward to but the ability to forever charge higher prices for goods and services?

Remember the Arab oil embargo? I was buying gasoline for 29 cents per gallon when it started. Sometimes less.

Did gas prices ever go back down?

Remember the coffee shortage in 1986? The price of coffee never went down.

The sugar shortage? Instead of raising prices they made candy bars smaller.

Bought a can of soup lately? Loaf of bread? Ice cream?

Google “downsizing products” and you’ll find thousands of downsized products.

Most of this is not the result of tariffs. But those of us who have been here long enough to retire know corporations will use any excuse to raise prices and retail prices almost never go down.

Billy Jones

Greensboro

