Last week’s impeachment hearings brought out characters on both sides of the aisle. The Democrats dug into any leads they could find to help solidify their claim for impeachment of the president. The Republicans resorted to all kind of things to get across to the American public that the president did nothing wrong.
It looked as if the president was holding tryouts in the Oval Office who would be the next day’s top pain in the Democrats’ back sides. The winners must be able to talk very loudly, talk fast and be obnoxious.
The winner had seemed to be Rep. Jim Jordan, who has all the qualities needed for the position, but then Rep. Elise Stefanik burst onto the scene with all of the qualities needed to be a pain to the Democrats.
The Republicans knew the rules of the hearings but just seemed to want to interfere with the proceedings and tell the same lies that the president told them to say. This whole process is very sad for the United States.
Clifford Schmidt
Greensboro
Here is what we learned last week ...
Key takeaways from the impeachment inquiry hearings:
- Fairness and transparency did not exist. Secret hearings, withheld depositions, witnesses not allowed, Republicans cut off. Democrats have no belief in due process, being innocent until proven guilty, and having the right to face your accuser. Everything was choreographed, including media leaks, fake news and “controlling” Republican participants.
- Schiff is an arrogant, compulsive liar.
- The Democrats can’t hear. Not one witness was told by Trump that aid was contingent on a Biden investigation.
- Witnesses lacked facts. Testimonies were “I think,” “I feel,” “I believe” intuition, hearsay and wishful thinking.
- Just as the left has tried a coup against Trump for three years, coordinating forces are now attempting a coup against Netanyahu for similar accused “crimes.”
- Many entrenched State Department folks forget or resent the fact that they can’t dictate policy. They forget who they work for and why they are there.
Facts, history and the law are in Trump’s favor.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
